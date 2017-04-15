April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 ADO Den Haag 1 PSV Eindhoven 1 Excelsior 1 Vitesse Arnhem 0 Twente Enschede 3 NEC Nijmegen 0 Roda JC Kerkrade 3 Sparta Rotterdam 1 Friday, April 14 Heracles Almelo 1 AZ Alkmaar 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 30 23 4 3 79 21 73 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 30 22 6 2 67 20 72 ------------------------- 3 PSV Eindhoven 31 20 9 2 62 21 69 ------------------------- 4 Utrecht 30 15 8 7 49 34 53 5 Vitesse Arnhem 31 14 6 11 48 37 48 6 AZ Alkmaar 31 11 13 7 51 46 46 7 Twente Enschede 31 12 9 10 44 42 45 ------------------------- 8 Heerenveen 30 11 7 12 51 44 40 9 Heracles Almelo 31 10 7 14 46 51 37 10 Groningen 30 7 12 11 41 44 33 11 Willem II Tilburg 30 8 9 13 26 39 33 12 PEC Zwolle 30 8 8 14 34 55 32 13 ADO Den Haag 31 9 5 17 32 54 32 14 Excelsior 31 7 10 14 38 56 31 15 Roda JC Kerkrade 31 6 12 13 25 47 30 ------------------------- 16 Sparta Rotterdam 31 7 7 17 38 59 28 17 NEC Nijmegen 31 7 7 17 28 57 28 ------------------------- 18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 30 6 5 19 29 61 23 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 16 Willem II Tilburg v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1030) Groningen v PEC Zwolle (1230) Feyenoord v Utrecht (1230) Ajax Amsterdam v Heerenveen (1445)