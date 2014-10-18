Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 18
Twente Enschede 1 Ajax Amsterdam 1
Feyenoord 2 Heracles Almelo 1
NAC Breda 1 ADO Den Haag 1
PSV Eindhoven 3 AZ Alkmaar 0
Willem II Tilburg 1 Vitesse Arnhem 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 9 7 0 2 25 7 21
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 9 5 2 2 17 11 17
-------------------------
3 PEC Zwolle 8 5 1 2 14 9 16
-------------------------
4 SC Cambuur 8 4 3 1 15 11 15
5 Twente Enschede 9 3 6 0 16 10 15
6 Heerenveen 8 4 2 2 11 7 14
7 Vitesse Arnhem 9 4 2 3 24 16 14
-------------------------
8 Feyenoord 9 4 2 3 14 7 14
9 AZ Alkmaar 9 4 1 4 13 15 13
10 Groningen 8 4 0 4 9 14 12
11 Willem II Tilburg 9 4 0 5 12 14 12
12 Utrecht 8 3 1 4 9 13 10
13 Excelsior 8 2 3 3 10 14 9
14 NAC Breda 9 2 3 4 12 23 9
15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 8 2 2 4 10 15 8
-------------------------
16 ADO Den Haag 9 1 4 4 12 17 7
17 FC Dordrecht 8 1 2 5 8 18 5
-------------------------
18 Heracles Almelo 9 1 0 8 13 23 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 19
Heerenveen v SC Cambuur (1030)
FC Dordrecht v Utrecht (1230)
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v PEC Zwolle (1230)
Groningen v Excelsior (1445)