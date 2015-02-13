Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday Friday, February 13 AZ Alkmaar 2 PSV Eindhoven 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 23 20 1 2 62 19 61 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 22 14 4 4 47 20 46 ------------------------- 3 Feyenoord 22 12 5 5 38 21 41 ------------------------- 4 AZ Alkmaar 23 12 5 6 39 33 41 5 PEC Zwolle 22 12 3 7 42 27 39 6 Heerenveen 22 9 8 5 34 24 35 7 Twente Enschede 22 9 7 6 37 30 34 ------------------------- 8 Vitesse Arnhem 22 8 7 7 40 32 31 9 Willem II Tilburg 22 9 3 10 31 31 30 10 Groningen 22 7 8 7 27 34 29 11 SC Cambuur 22 7 6 9 32 35 27 12 Excelsior 22 5 10 7 29 38 25 13 Utrecht 22 7 3 12 34 43 24 14 ADO Den Haag 22 4 9 9 27 34 21 15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 22 5 5 12 24 41 20 ------------------------- 16 Heracles Almelo 22 5 2 15 30 49 17 17 NAC Breda 22 3 6 13 17 44 15 ------------------------- 18 FC Dordrecht 22 2 6 14 13 48 12 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 14 Heracles Almelo v Feyenoord (1730) Excelsior v Groningen (1845) Vitesse Arnhem v Willem II Tilburg (1845) ADO Den Haag v NAC Breda (1945) Sunday, February 15 SC Cambuur v Heerenveen (1130) Utrecht v FC Dordrecht (1330) PEC Zwolle v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1330) Ajax Amsterdam v Twente Enschede (1545)