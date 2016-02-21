Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 21
Ajax Amsterdam 3 Excelsior 0
Graafschap Doetinchem 2 Vitesse Arnhem 2
Utrecht 2 Willem II Tilburg 1
Feyenoord 1 Roda JC Kerkrade 1
Saturday, February 20
AZ Alkmaar 4 Groningen 1
Twente Enschede 3 SC Cambuur 0
PSV Eindhoven 2 Heracles Almelo 0
Heerenveen 1 NEC Nijmegen 1
Friday, February 19
ADO Den Haag 0 PEC Zwolle 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 24 18 5 1 62 24 59
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 24 18 4 2 56 15 58
-------------------------
3 AZ Alkmaar 24 12 4 8 45 35 40
-------------------------
4 Utrecht 24 11 5 8 38 33 38
5 Heracles Almelo 24 11 5 8 34 34 38
6 Vitesse Arnhem 24 10 7 7 43 22 37
7 Feyenoord 24 11 4 9 43 34 37
-------------------------
8 NEC Nijmegen 24 10 6 8 28 27 36
9 PEC Zwolle 24 10 5 9 40 35 35
10 Groningen 24 9 7 8 30 34 34
11 ADO Den Haag 24 7 9 8 36 37 30
12 Heerenveen 24 8 6 10 35 46 30
13 Twente Enschede 24 8 4 12 34 49 28
14 Roda JC Kerkrade 24 5 10 9 21 37 25
15 Willem II Tilburg 24 4 10 10 27 32 22
-------------------------
16 Excelsior 24 4 7 13 23 44 19
17 Graafschap Doetinchem 24 3 5 16 26 49 14
-------------------------
18 SC Cambuur 24 2 7 15 24 58 13
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation