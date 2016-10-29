UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Excelsior 0 Heracles Almelo 2 Sparta Rotterdam 2 Vitesse Arnhem 0 PSV Eindhoven 2 Willem II Tilburg 2 Groningen 1 Friday, October 28 Twente Enschede 0 Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 10 9 1 0 26 4 28 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 11 8 2 1 24 9 26 ------------------------- 3 PSV Eindhoven 11 7 3 1 19 5 24 ------------------------- 4 Heerenveen 10 6 3 1 22 9 21 5 Twente Enschede 11 5 3 3 20 16 18 6 AZ Alkmaar 10 4 4 2 15 11 16 7 Vitesse Arnhem 11 4 3 4 15 13 15 ------------------------- 8 Sparta Rotterdam 11 3 4 4 14 15 13 9 Utrecht 10 3 3 4 15 16 12 10 ADO Den Haag 10 3 2 5 12 18 11 11 NEC Nijmegen 10 2 4 4 8 15 10 12 Excelsior 11 3 1 7 11 19 10 13 Willem II Tilburg 11 2 4 5 9 17 10 14 PEC Zwolle 10 2 3 5 9 20 9 15 Heracles Almelo 11 1 6 4 11 16 9 ------------------------- 16 Groningen 11 2 3 6 13 20 9 17 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 10 2 2 6 9 18 8 ------------------------- 18 Roda JC Kerkrade 11 1 5 5 5 16 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 PEC Zwolle v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1130) Utrecht v NEC Nijmegen (1330) Feyenoord v Heerenveen (1330) ADO Den Haag v AZ Alkmaar (1545)
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.