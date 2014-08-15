Aug 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 15
Feyenoord 1 Heerenveen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
-------------------------
3 AZ Alkmaar 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
4 PSV Eindhoven 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
5 PEC Zwolle 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
6 Groningen 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
7 FC Dordrecht 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
8 Excelsior 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Twente Enschede 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 NAC Breda 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 SC Cambuur 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
12 Heerenveen 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
13 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
14 ADO Den Haag 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 Willem II Tilburg 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
-------------------------
16 Utrecht 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
17 Vitesse Arnhem 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
-------------------------
18 Heracles Almelo 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 16
PSV Eindhoven v NAC Breda (1630)
FC Dordrecht v PEC Zwolle (1745)
Twente Enschede v ADO Den Haag (1745)
Vitesse Arnhem v SC Cambuur (1845)
Sunday, August 17
AZ Alkmaar v Ajax Amsterdam (1030)
Excelsior v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1230)
Utrecht v Willem II Tilburg (1230)
Groningen v Heracles Almelo (1445)