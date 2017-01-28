Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 Utrecht 1 Heracles Almelo 1 PSV Eindhoven 2 Roda JC Kerkrade 4 Excelsior 0 Friday, January 27 Willem II Tilburg 3 Sparta Rotterdam 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 19 15 3 1 50 12 48 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 19 13 4 2 39 14 43 ------------------------- 3 PSV Eindhoven 20 12 7 1 33 12 43 ------------------------- 4 Heerenveen 19 9 5 5 37 24 32 5 AZ Alkmaar 19 8 8 3 33 25 32 6 Utrecht 20 8 7 5 29 24 31 7 Vitesse Arnhem 19 7 6 6 28 24 27 ------------------------- 8 Twente Enschede 19 7 6 6 28 26 27 9 NEC Nijmegen 19 6 7 6 21 28 25 10 Groningen 19 6 6 7 28 27 24 11 Willem II Tilburg 20 5 7 8 15 23 22 12 Heracles Almelo 20 5 6 9 23 32 21 13 Sparta Rotterdam 20 4 6 10 26 35 18 14 ADO Den Haag 19 5 2 12 17 33 17 15 PEC Zwolle 19 4 5 10 16 38 17 ------------------------- 16 Excelsior 20 4 5 11 24 39 17 17 Roda JC Kerkrade 20 2 10 8 12 25 16 ------------------------- 18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 20 3 4 13 16 34 13 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 29 Heerenveen v Groningen (1130) Ajax Amsterdam v ADO Den Haag (1330) PEC Zwolle v Twente Enschede (1330) Vitesse Arnhem v AZ Alkmaar (1330) Feyenoord v NEC Nijmegen (1545)