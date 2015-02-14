Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 14 ADO Den Haag 3 NAC Breda 2 Excelsior 1 Groningen 1 Heracles Almelo 2 Feyenoord 0 Vitesse Arnhem 2 Willem II Tilburg 0 Friday, February 13 AZ Alkmaar 2 PSV Eindhoven 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 23 20 1 2 62 19 61 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 22 14 4 4 47 20 46 ------------------------- 3 Feyenoord 23 12 5 6 38 23 41 ------------------------- 4 AZ Alkmaar 23 12 5 6 39 33 41 5 PEC Zwolle 22 12 3 7 42 27 39 6 Heerenveen 22 9 8 5 34 24 35 7 Twente Enschede 22 9 7 6 37 30 34 ------------------------- 8 Vitesse Arnhem 23 9 7 7 42 32 34 9 Willem II Tilburg 23 9 3 11 31 33 30 10 Groningen 23 7 9 7 28 35 30 11 SC Cambuur 22 7 6 9 32 35 27 12 Excelsior 23 5 11 7 30 39 26 13 Utrecht 22 7 3 12 34 43 24 14 ADO Den Haag 23 5 9 9 30 36 24 15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 22 5 5 12 24 41 20 ------------------------- 16 Heracles Almelo 23 6 2 15 32 49 20 17 NAC Breda 23 3 6 14 19 47 15 ------------------------- 18 FC Dordrecht 22 2 6 14 13 48 12 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 15 SC Cambuur v Heerenveen (1130) Utrecht v FC Dordrecht (1330) PEC Zwolle v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1330) Ajax Amsterdam v Twente Enschede (1545)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.