Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 29
Ajax Amsterdam 3 ADO Den Haag 0
Feyenoord 4 NEC Nijmegen 0
PEC Zwolle 1 Twente Enschede 2
Heerenveen 0 Groningen 0
Vitesse Arnhem 2 AZ Alkmaar 1
Saturday, January 28
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 Utrecht 1
Heracles Almelo 1 PSV Eindhoven 2
Roda JC Kerkrade 4 Excelsior 0
Friday, January 27
Willem II Tilburg 3 Sparta Rotterdam 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 20 16 3 1 54 12 51
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 20 14 4 2 42 14 46
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 20 12 7 1 33 12 43
-------------------------
4 Heerenveen 20 9 6 5 37 24 33
5 AZ Alkmaar 20 8 8 4 34 27 32
6 Utrecht 20 8 7 5 29 24 31
7 Vitesse Arnhem 20 8 6 6 30 25 30
-------------------------
8 Twente Enschede 20 8 6 6 30 27 30
9 Groningen 20 6 7 7 28 27 25
10 NEC Nijmegen 20 6 7 7 21 32 25
11 Willem II Tilburg 20 5 7 8 15 23 22
12 Heracles Almelo 20 5 6 9 23 32 21
13 Sparta Rotterdam 20 4 6 10 26 35 18
14 Excelsior 20 4 5 11 24 39 17
15 ADO Den Haag 20 5 2 13 17 36 17
-------------------------
16 PEC Zwolle 20 4 5 11 17 40 17
17 Roda JC Kerkrade 20 2 10 8 12 25 16
-------------------------
18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 20 3 4 13 16 34 13
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation