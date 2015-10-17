Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Groningen 2 Willem II Tilburg 1 Utrecht 1 Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Heracles Almelo 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2 PSV Eindhoven 1 Excelsior 1 SC Cambuur 1 AZ Alkmaar 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax Amsterdam 9 7 1 1 21 4 22 ------------------------- 2 Feyenoord 8 6 1 1 14 7 19 ------------------------- 3 PSV Eindhoven 9 5 3 1 20 9 18 ------------------------- 4 Heracles Almelo 9 6 0 3 18 10 18 5 PEC Zwolle 8 5 2 1 14 7 17 6 Vitesse Arnhem 8 4 2 2 17 6 14 7 NEC Nijmegen 8 4 1 3 9 8 13 ------------------------- 8 Roda JC Kerkrade 9 3 4 2 9 9 13 9 Groningen 9 4 1 4 10 14 13 10 AZ Alkmaar 9 3 3 3 12 12 12 11 Utrecht 9 2 4 3 13 14 10 12 Excelsior 9 2 3 4 10 14 9 13 Heerenveen 8 1 4 3 7 11 7 14 ADO Den Haag 8 1 3 4 12 18 6 15 Twente Enschede 8 1 3 4 8 15 6 ------------------------- 16 Willem II Tilburg 9 1 3 5 7 12 6 17 SC Cambuur 9 0 5 4 9 25 5 ------------------------- 18 Graafschap Doetinchem 8 0 1 7 5 20 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Twente Enschede v NEC Nijmegen (1030) ADO Den Haag v Graafschap Doetinchem (1230) Heerenveen v Feyenoord (1230) PEC Zwolle v Vitesse Arnhem (1445)
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.