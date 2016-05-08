May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 8
ADO Den Haag 1 Heerenveen 1
Graafschap Doetinchem 1 Ajax Amsterdam 1
Groningen 2 Heracles Almelo 1
Twente Enschede 2 Vitesse Arnhem 2
Utrecht 1 AZ Alkmaar 3
Feyenoord 1 NEC Nijmegen 0
PEC Zwolle 1 PSV Eindhoven 3
Roda JC Kerkrade 2 Willem II Tilburg 3
SC Cambuur 0 Excelsior 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 PSV Eindhoven 34 26 6 2 88 32 84
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 34 25 7 2 81 21 82
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 34 19 6 9 62 40 63
-------------------------
4 AZ Alkmaar 34 18 5 11 70 53 59
-------------------------
5 Utrecht 34 15 8 11 57 48 53
6 Heracles Almelo 34 14 9 11 47 49 51
7 Groningen 34 14 8 12 41 48 50
8 PEC Zwolle 34 14 6 14 56 54 48
-------------------------
9 Vitesse Arnhem 34 12 10 12 55 38 46
10 NEC Nijmegen 34 13 7 14 37 42 46
11 ADO Den Haag 34 10 13 11 48 49 43
12 Heerenveen 34 11 9 14 46 61 42
13 Twente Enschede * 34 12 7 15 49 64 40
14 Roda JC Kerkrade 34 8 10 16 34 55 34
15 Excelsior 34 7 9 18 34 60 30
-------------------------
16 Willem II Tilburg 34 6 11 17 35 53 29
17 Graafschap Doetinchem 34 5 8 21 39 66 23
-------------------------
R18 SC Cambuur 34 3 9 22 33 79 18
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation