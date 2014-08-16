Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 16
FC Dordrecht 1 PEC Zwolle 2
Twente Enschede 2 ADO Den Haag 2
PSV Eindhoven 6 NAC Breda 1
Vitesse Arnhem 2 SC Cambuur 2
Friday, August 15
Feyenoord 1 Heerenveen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 2 2 0 0 9 2 6
-------------------------
2 PEC Zwolle 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
4 Ajax Amsterdam 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
5 AZ Alkmaar 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
6 Groningen 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
7 FC Dordrecht 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
-------------------------
8 Twente Enschede 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
8 SC Cambuur 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
10 Excelsior 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
11 ADO Den Haag 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
11 Heerenveen 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
13 Vitesse Arnhem 2 0 1 1 3 6 1
14 NAC Breda 2 0 1 1 2 7 1
15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
-------------------------
16 Willem II Tilburg 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
17 Utrecht 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
-------------------------
18 Heracles Almelo 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 17
AZ Alkmaar v Ajax Amsterdam (1030)
Excelsior v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1230)
Utrecht v Willem II Tilburg (1230)
Groningen v Heracles Almelo (1445)