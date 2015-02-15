Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 15
Ajax Amsterdam 4 Twente Enschede 2
Utrecht 6 FC Dordrecht 1
PEC Zwolle 0 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1
SC Cambuur 2 Heerenveen 1
Saturday, February 14
ADO Den Haag 3 NAC Breda 2
Excelsior 1 Groningen 1
Heracles Almelo 2 Feyenoord 0
Vitesse Arnhem 2 Willem II Tilburg 0
Friday, February 13
AZ Alkmaar 2 PSV Eindhoven 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 23 20 1 2 62 19 61
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 23 15 4 4 51 22 49
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 23 12 5 6 38 23 41
-------------------------
4 AZ Alkmaar 23 12 5 6 39 33 41
5 PEC Zwolle 23 12 3 8 42 28 39
6 Heerenveen 23 9 8 6 35 26 35
7 Vitesse Arnhem 23 9 7 7 42 32 34
-------------------------
8 Twente Enschede 23 9 7 7 39 34 34
9 SC Cambuur 23 8 6 9 34 36 30
10 Willem II Tilburg 23 9 3 11 31 33 30
11 Groningen 23 7 9 7 28 35 30
12 Utrecht 23 8 3 12 40 44 27
13 Excelsior 23 5 11 7 30 39 26
14 ADO Den Haag 23 5 9 9 30 36 24
15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 23 6 5 12 25 41 23
-------------------------
16 Heracles Almelo 23 6 2 15 32 49 20
17 NAC Breda 23 3 6 14 19 47 15
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 23 2 6 15 14 54 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation