March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 21
AZ Alkmaar 2 SC Cambuur 1
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 Vitesse Arnhem 2
Heracles Almelo 1 Heerenveen 4
Willem II Tilburg 2 FC Dordrecht 1
Friday, March 20
Utrecht 3 NAC Breda 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 27 23 1 3 71 23 70
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 27 18 5 4 60 25 59
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 27 15 6 6 46 26 51
-------------------------
4 AZ Alkmaar 28 15 5 8 48 43 50
5 Vitesse Arnhem 28 13 8 7 52 36 47
6 Heerenveen 28 12 8 8 44 35 44
7 PEC Zwolle 27 13 3 11 51 36 42
-------------------------
8 Willem II Tilburg 28 11 5 12 39 41 38
9 Twente Enschede * 27 10 9 8 45 39 36
10 SC Cambuur 28 10 6 12 41 47 36
11 Groningen 27 8 10 9 33 41 34
12 Utrecht 28 9 5 14 51 54 32
13 Excelsior 27 6 11 10 37 46 29
14 ADO Den Haag 27 6 10 11 35 43 28
15 Heracles Almelo 28 7 4 17 38 57 25
-------------------------
16 NAC Breda 28 6 7 15 27 55 25
17 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 28 6 5 17 26 51 23
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 28 3 6 19 18 64 15
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 22
PEC Zwolle v Excelsior (1130)
Groningen v Twente Enschede (1330)
Feyenoord v PSV Eindhoven (1330)
Ajax Amsterdam v ADO Den Haag (1545)