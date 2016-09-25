Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 25
Twente Enschede 2 Vitesse Arnhem 1
Utrecht 2 Sparta Rotterdam 0
Feyenoord 5 Roda JC Kerkrade 0
NEC Nijmegen 0 Willem II Tilburg 0
Saturday, September 24
ADO Den Haag 0 Heerenveen 3
Ajax Amsterdam 5 PEC Zwolle 1
AZ Alkmaar 2 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 2
Excelsior 1 PSV Eindhoven 3
Groningen 0 Heracles Almelo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 7 7 0 0 21 2 21
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 7 5 1 1 17 6 16
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 7 5 1 1 14 3 16
-------------------------
4 Heerenveen 7 4 2 1 15 7 14
5 AZ Alkmaar 7 4 2 1 12 6 14
6 Twente Enschede 7 4 0 3 15 13 12
7 Vitesse Arnhem 7 3 1 3 10 7 10
-------------------------
8 Sparta Rotterdam 7 3 1 3 9 9 10
9 Excelsior 7 3 1 3 11 12 10
10 ADO Den Haag 7 3 1 3 10 13 10
11 Heracles Almelo 7 1 3 3 6 9 6
12 Groningen 7 1 3 3 9 13 6
12 Utrecht 7 1 3 3 9 13 6
14 Willem II Tilburg 7 1 3 3 5 11 6
15 NEC Nijmegen 7 1 3 3 5 12 6
-------------------------
16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 7 1 2 4 6 13 5
17 Roda JC Kerkrade 7 0 3 4 3 14 3
-------------------------
18 PEC Zwolle 7 0 2 5 3 17 2
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation