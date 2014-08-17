Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 17 AZ Alkmaar 1 Ajax Amsterdam 3 Excelsior 3 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 2 Groningen 3 Heracles Almelo 1 Utrecht 2 Willem II Tilburg 1 Saturday, August 16 FC Dordrecht 1 PEC Zwolle 2 Twente Enschede 2 ADO Den Haag 2 PSV Eindhoven 6 NAC Breda 1 Vitesse Arnhem 2 SC Cambuur 2 Friday, August 15 Feyenoord 1 Heerenveen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 2 2 0 0 9 2 6 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 2 2 0 0 7 2 6 ------------------------- 3 Groningen 2 2 0 0 6 3 6 ------------------------- 4 PEC Zwolle 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 5 Excelsior 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 6 Feyenoord 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 7 AZ Alkmaar 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 ------------------------- 8 FC Dordrecht 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 9 Utrecht 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 10 Twente Enschede 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 10 SC Cambuur 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 12 ADO Den Haag 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 12 Heerenveen 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 14 Vitesse Arnhem 2 0 1 1 3 6 1 15 NAC Breda 2 0 1 1 2 7 1 ------------------------- 16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 2 0 0 2 4 6 0 17 Willem II Tilburg 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 ------------------------- 18 Heracles Almelo 2 0 0 2 1 6 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8