Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 18
ADO Den Haag 1 Graafschap Doetinchem 1
Twente Enschede 1 NEC Nijmegen 0
PEC Zwolle 1 Vitesse Arnhem 5
Heerenveen 2 Feyenoord 5
Saturday, October 17
Groningen 2 Willem II Tilburg 1
Utrecht 1 Roda JC Kerkrade 1
Heracles Almelo 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2
PSV Eindhoven 1 Excelsior 1
SC Cambuur 1 AZ Alkmaar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ajax Amsterdam 9 7 1 1 21 4 22
-------------------------
2 Feyenoord 9 7 1 1 19 9 22
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 9 5 3 1 20 9 18
-------------------------
4 Heracles Almelo 9 6 0 3 18 10 18
5 Vitesse Arnhem 9 5 2 2 22 7 17
6 PEC Zwolle 9 5 2 2 15 12 17
7 NEC Nijmegen 9 4 1 4 9 9 13
7 Roda JC Kerkrade 9 3 4 2 9 9 13
-------------------------
9 Groningen 9 4 1 4 10 14 13
10 AZ Alkmaar 9 3 3 3 12 12 12
11 Utrecht 9 2 4 3 13 14 10
12 Excelsior 9 2 3 4 10 14 9
13 Twente Enschede 9 2 3 4 9 15 9
14 ADO Den Haag 9 1 4 4 13 19 7
15 Heerenveen 9 1 4 4 9 16 7
-------------------------
16 Willem II Tilburg 9 1 3 5 7 12 6
17 SC Cambuur 9 0 5 4 9 25 5
-------------------------
18 Graafschap Doetinchem 9 0 2 7 6 21 2
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-8: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation