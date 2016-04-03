BRIEF-Chinese investor Yonghong Li to sit on AC Milan's new board
April 14 Soccer club AC Milan CEO designate Marco Fassone says:
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 3 ADO Den Haag 0 Groningen 1 Ajax Amsterdam 3 PEC Zwolle 0 NEC Nijmegen 2 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Heerenveen 2 Saturday, April 2 AZ Alkmaar 2 PSV Eindhoven 4 Graafschap Doetinchem 2 SC Cambuur 2 Feyenoord 3 Excelsior 0 Heracles Almelo 1 Utrecht 1 Willem II Tilburg 2 Twente Enschede 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax Amsterdam 29 22 5 2 71 18 71 ------------------------- 2 PSV Eindhoven 29 21 6 2 72 29 69 ------------------------- 3 Feyenoord 29 16 4 9 56 37 52 ------------------------- 4 AZ Alkmaar 29 14 5 10 54 45 47 5 Utrecht 29 13 7 9 48 39 46 6 Heracles Almelo 29 13 6 10 39 42 45 7 Vitesse Arnhem 29 12 7 10 49 28 43 ------------------------- 8 NEC Nijmegen 29 12 7 10 33 33 43 9 PEC Zwolle 29 12 5 12 47 43 41 10 Twente Enschede 29 11 5 13 44 56 38 11 ADO Den Haag 29 9 10 10 41 43 37 12 Groningen 29 10 7 12 32 44 37 13 Heerenveen 29 10 7 12 39 53 37 14 Roda JC Kerkrade 29 7 10 12 29 44 31 15 Willem II Tilburg 29 5 10 14 31 45 25 ------------------------- 16 Excelsior 29 6 7 16 28 52 25 17 Graafschap Doetinchem 29 4 6 19 33 57 18 ------------------------- 18 SC Cambuur 29 3 8 18 29 67 17 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation
MILAN, April 14 The overall deal for the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.