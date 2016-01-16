Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 16 Graafschap Doetinchem 2 Excelsior 0 PEC Zwolle 5 Heerenveen 2 Roda JC Kerkrade 0 AZ Alkmaar 1 SC Cambuur 0 Vitesse Arnhem 2 Friday, January 15 Twente Enschede 4 Heracles Almelo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax Amsterdam 17 13 2 2 45 11 41 ------------------------- 2 PSV Eindhoven 17 11 5 1 42 19 38 ------------------------- 3 Feyenoord 17 11 3 3 37 18 36 ------------------------- 4 Vitesse Arnhem 18 9 4 5 37 17 31 5 Heracles Almelo 18 9 3 6 27 25 30 6 PEC Zwolle 18 8 4 6 33 27 28 7 NEC Nijmegen 17 8 3 6 23 19 27 ------------------------- 8 Utrecht 17 7 5 5 28 25 26 9 Groningen 17 7 5 5 21 22 26 10 AZ Alkmaar 18 6 4 8 24 28 22 11 ADO Den Haag 17 4 8 5 25 26 20 12 Heerenveen 18 5 5 8 27 37 20 13 Willem II Tilburg 17 4 6 7 24 25 18 14 Excelsior 18 4 5 9 20 33 17 15 Roda JC Kerkrade 18 3 7 8 14 31 16 ------------------------- 16 Twente Enschede 18 4 4 10 22 41 16 17 SC Cambuur 18 2 7 9 22 45 13 ------------------------- 18 Graafschap Doetinchem 18 2 2 14 17 39 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 17 ADO Den Haag v Ajax Amsterdam (1130) Groningen v Utrecht (1330) Feyenoord v PSV Eindhoven (1330) NEC Nijmegen v Willem II Tilburg (1545)