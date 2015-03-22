Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Ajax Amsterdam 1 ADO Den Haag 0 Groningen 2 Twente Enschede 2 Feyenoord 2 PSV Eindhoven 1 PEC Zwolle 1 Excelsior 1 Saturday, March 21 AZ Alkmaar 2 SC Cambuur 1 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 Vitesse Arnhem 2 Heracles Almelo 1 Heerenveen 4 Willem II Tilburg 2 FC Dordrecht 1 Friday, March 20 Utrecht 3 NAC Breda 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 28 23 1 4 72 25 70 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 28 19 5 4 61 25 62 ------------------------- 3 Feyenoord 28 16 6 6 48 27 54 ------------------------- 4 AZ Alkmaar 28 15 5 8 48 43 50 5 Vitesse Arnhem 28 13 8 7 52 36 47 6 Heerenveen 28 12 8 8 44 35 44 7 PEC Zwolle 28 13 4 11 52 37 43 ------------------------- 8 Willem II Tilburg 28 11 5 12 39 41 38 9 Twente Enschede * 28 10 10 8 47 41 37 10 SC Cambuur 28 10 6 12 41 47 36 11 Groningen 28 8 11 9 35 43 35 12 Utrecht 28 9 5 14 51 54 32 13 Excelsior 28 6 12 10 38 47 30 14 ADO Den Haag 28 6 10 12 35 44 28 15 Heracles Almelo 28 7 4 17 38 57 25 ------------------------- 16 NAC Breda 28 6 7 15 27 55 25 17 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 28 6 5 17 26 51 23 ------------------------- 18 FC Dordrecht 28 3 6 19 18 64 15 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.