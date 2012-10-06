Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 PEC Zwolle 0 Heracles Almelo 3 Roda JC Kerkrade 3 VVV-Venlo 0 Vitesse Arnhem 3 Heerenveen 3 Willem II Tilburg 1 RKC Waalwijk 0 Friday, October 5 NEC Nijmegen 1 ADO Den Haag 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Twente Enschede 7 6 0 1 16 5 18 ------------------------- 2 Vitesse Arnhem 8 5 3 0 15 7 18 ------------------------- 3 PSV Eindhoven 7 5 0 2 24 6 15 4 Ajax Amsterdam 7 4 3 0 19 6 15 ------------------------- 5 Feyenoord 7 4 1 2 11 7 13 6 Utrecht 7 3 2 2 8 6 11 7 ADO Den Haag 8 2 5 1 16 13 11 8 Groningen 7 3 1 3 9 14 10 ------------------------- 9 Heracles Almelo 8 2 4 2 13 12 10 10 RKC Waalwijk 8 2 4 2 11 12 10 11 AZ Alkmaar 7 2 3 2 14 13 9 12 NEC Nijmegen 8 2 3 3 12 17 9 13 Heerenveen 8 1 4 3 9 12 7 14 Roda JC Kerkrade 8 2 1 5 9 15 7 15 Willem II Tilburg 8 1 3 4 5 14 6 ------------------------- 16 NAC Breda 7 1 2 4 5 13 5 17 PEC Zwolle 8 1 2 5 4 14 5 ------------------------- 18 VVV-Venlo 8 0 3 5 7 21 3 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5-8: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 7 Ajax Amsterdam v Utrecht (1030) Groningen v Feyenoord (1230) PSV Eindhoven v NAC Breda (1230) Twente Enschede v AZ Alkmaar (1430)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.