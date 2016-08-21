Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Groningen 3 Twente Enschede 4 Utrecht 1 AZ Alkmaar 2 Heracles Almelo 0 Feyenoord 1 Sparta Rotterdam 1 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 Saturday, August 20 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Willem II Tilburg 2 NEC Nijmegen 2 Heerenveen 1 PEC Zwolle 0 PSV Eindhoven 4 Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Friday, August 19 Excelsior 1 ADO Den Haag 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 3 3 0 0 8 0 9 ------------------------- 2 PSV Eindhoven 3 3 0 0 7 1 9 ------------------------- 3 ADO Den Haag 3 3 0 0 7 2 9 ------------------------- 4 Vitesse Arnhem 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 5 Excelsior 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 5 Sparta Rotterdam 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 7 NEC Nijmegen 3 1 2 0 5 4 5 ------------------------- 8 Ajax Amsterdam 3 1 1 1 6 5 4 9 Heracles Almelo 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 10 AZ Alkmaar 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 11 Twente Enschede 3 1 0 2 5 7 3 12 Willem II Tilburg 3 1 0 2 4 8 3 13 Heerenveen 3 0 2 1 5 6 2 14 Roda JC Kerkrade 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 15 Utrecht 3 0 1 2 4 6 1 ------------------------- 16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 17 PEC Zwolle 3 0 1 2 1 8 1 ------------------------- 18 Groningen 3 0 0 3 3 11 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)