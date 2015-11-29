Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 29
Groningen 2 ADO Den Haag 1
Utrecht 4 Heracles Almelo 2
PEC Zwolle 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2
PSV Eindhoven 3 AZ Alkmaar 0
Vitesse Arnhem 1 NEC Nijmegen 0
Saturday, November 28
Excelsior 2 Feyenoord 4
Twente Enschede 1 Willem II Tilburg 3
Heerenveen 3 Roda JC Kerkrade 0
Friday, November 27
SC Cambuur 2 Graafschap Doetinchem 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ajax Amsterdam 14 11 2 1 38 7 35
-------------------------
2 Feyenoord 14 10 2 2 32 14 32
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 14 9 4 1 37 16 31
-------------------------
4 Heracles Almelo 14 8 2 4 24 16 26
5 Vitesse Arnhem 14 7 3 4 29 14 24
6 Groningen 14 7 3 4 19 19 24
7 NEC Nijmegen 14 7 2 5 17 13 23
-------------------------
8 PEC Zwolle 14 6 3 5 22 19 21
9 Utrecht 14 5 4 5 24 23 19
10 AZ Alkmaar 14 5 3 6 20 23 18
11 Heerenveen 14 4 5 5 21 22 17
12 Excelsior 14 4 4 6 17 24 16
13 Roda JC Kerkrade 14 3 5 6 11 26 14
14 ADO Den Haag 14 2 7 5 19 25 13
15 Willem II Tilburg 14 2 5 7 17 22 11
-------------------------
16 Twente Enschede 14 2 3 9 14 34 9
17 SC Cambuur 14 0 7 7 15 38 7
-------------------------
18 Graafschap Doetinchem 14 1 2 11 13 34 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation