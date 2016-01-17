Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 17
ADO Den Haag 0 Ajax Amsterdam 1
Groningen 1 Utrecht 4
Feyenoord 0 PSV Eindhoven 2
NEC Nijmegen 1 Willem II Tilburg 0
Saturday, January 16
Graafschap Doetinchem 2 Excelsior 0
PEC Zwolle 5 Heerenveen 2
Roda JC Kerkrade 0 AZ Alkmaar 1
SC Cambuur 0 Vitesse Arnhem 2
Friday, January 15
Twente Enschede 4 Heracles Almelo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ajax Amsterdam 18 14 2 2 46 11 44
-------------------------
2 PSV Eindhoven 18 12 5 1 44 19 41
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 18 11 3 4 37 20 36
-------------------------
4 Vitesse Arnhem 18 9 4 5 37 17 31
5 NEC Nijmegen 18 9 3 6 24 19 30
6 Heracles Almelo 18 9 3 6 27 25 30
7 Utrecht 18 8 5 5 32 26 29
-------------------------
8 PEC Zwolle 18 8 4 6 33 27 28
9 Groningen 18 7 5 6 22 26 26
10 AZ Alkmaar 18 6 4 8 24 28 22
11 ADO Den Haag 18 4 8 6 25 27 20
12 Heerenveen 18 5 5 8 27 37 20
13 Willem II Tilburg 18 4 6 8 24 26 18
14 Excelsior 18 4 5 9 20 33 17
15 Roda JC Kerkrade 18 3 7 8 14 31 16
-------------------------
16 Twente Enschede 18 4 4 10 22 41 16
17 SC Cambuur 18 2 7 9 22 45 13
-------------------------
18 Graafschap Doetinchem 18 2 2 14 17 39 8
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation