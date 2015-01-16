Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday Friday, January 16 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Groningen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 17 14 1 2 48 14 43 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 18 13 3 2 45 17 42 ------------------------- 3 Feyenoord 17 9 4 4 30 15 31 ------------------------- 4 PEC Zwolle 17 9 2 6 31 21 29 5 Twente Enschede 17 7 7 3 31 21 28 6 AZ Alkmaar 17 8 4 5 26 25 28 7 SC Cambuur 17 7 5 5 27 25 26 ------------------------- 8 Groningen 18 6 6 6 19 26 24 9 Utrecht 17 7 2 8 30 33 23 10 Vitesse Arnhem 17 5 7 5 35 27 22 11 Heerenveen 17 5 7 5 21 21 22 12 Willem II Tilburg 17 6 2 9 25 29 20 13 Excelsior 17 3 8 6 23 36 17 14 ADO Den Haag 17 3 7 7 22 29 16 15 Heracles Almelo 17 5 1 11 27 36 16 ------------------------- 16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 17 4 4 9 22 36 16 17 NAC Breda 17 3 4 10 16 37 13 ------------------------- 18 FC Dordrecht 17 1 4 12 12 42 7 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, January 17 PEC Zwolle v NAC Breda (1730) ADO Den Haag v SC Cambuur (1845) AZ Alkmaar v FC Dordrecht (1845) Vitesse Arnhem v PSV Eindhoven (1945) Sunday, January 18 Willem II Tilburg v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1130) Utrecht v Heerenveen (1330) Feyenoord v Twente Enschede (1330) Heracles Almelo v Excelsior (1545)