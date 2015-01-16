Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday
Friday, January 16
Ajax Amsterdam 2 Groningen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 17 14 1 2 48 14 43
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 18 13 3 2 45 17 42
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 17 9 4 4 30 15 31
-------------------------
4 PEC Zwolle 17 9 2 6 31 21 29
5 Twente Enschede 17 7 7 3 31 21 28
6 AZ Alkmaar 17 8 4 5 26 25 28
7 SC Cambuur 17 7 5 5 27 25 26
-------------------------
8 Groningen 18 6 6 6 19 26 24
9 Utrecht 17 7 2 8 30 33 23
10 Vitesse Arnhem 17 5 7 5 35 27 22
11 Heerenveen 17 5 7 5 21 21 22
12 Willem II Tilburg 17 6 2 9 25 29 20
13 Excelsior 17 3 8 6 23 36 17
14 ADO Den Haag 17 3 7 7 22 29 16
15 Heracles Almelo 17 5 1 11 27 36 16
-------------------------
16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 17 4 4 9 22 36 16
17 NAC Breda 17 3 4 10 16 37 13
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 17 1 4 12 12 42 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 17
PEC Zwolle v NAC Breda (1730)
ADO Den Haag v SC Cambuur (1845)
AZ Alkmaar v FC Dordrecht (1845)
Vitesse Arnhem v PSV Eindhoven (1945)
Sunday, January 18
Willem II Tilburg v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1130)
Utrecht v Heerenveen (1330)
Feyenoord v Twente Enschede (1330)
Heracles Almelo v Excelsior (1545)