Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 17 ADO Den Haag 2 SC Cambuur 2 AZ Alkmaar 2 FC Dordrecht 0 PEC Zwolle 4 NAC Breda 1 Vitesse Arnhem 0 PSV Eindhoven 1 Friday, January 16 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Groningen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 18 15 1 2 49 14 46 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 18 13 3 2 45 17 42 ------------------------- 3 PEC Zwolle 18 10 2 6 35 22 32 ------------------------- 4 Feyenoord 17 9 4 4 30 15 31 5 AZ Alkmaar 18 9 4 5 28 25 31 6 Twente Enschede 17 7 7 3 31 21 28 7 SC Cambuur 18 7 6 5 29 27 27 ------------------------- 8 Groningen 18 6 6 6 19 26 24 9 Utrecht 17 7 2 8 30 33 23 10 Heerenveen 17 5 7 5 21 21 22 11 Vitesse Arnhem 18 5 7 6 35 28 22 12 Willem II Tilburg 17 6 2 9 25 29 20 13 Excelsior 17 3 8 6 23 36 17 14 ADO Den Haag 18 3 8 7 24 31 17 15 Heracles Almelo 17 5 1 11 27 36 16 ------------------------- 16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 17 4 4 9 22 36 16 17 NAC Breda 18 3 4 11 17 41 13 ------------------------- 18 FC Dordrecht 18 1 4 13 12 44 7 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 18 Willem II Tilburg v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1130) Utrecht v Heerenveen (1330) Feyenoord v Twente Enschede (1330) Heracles Almelo v Excelsior (1545)