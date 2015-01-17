Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 17
ADO Den Haag 2 SC Cambuur 2
AZ Alkmaar 2 FC Dordrecht 0
PEC Zwolle 4 NAC Breda 1
Vitesse Arnhem 0 PSV Eindhoven 1
Friday, January 16
Ajax Amsterdam 2 Groningen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 18 15 1 2 49 14 46
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 18 13 3 2 45 17 42
-------------------------
3 PEC Zwolle 18 10 2 6 35 22 32
-------------------------
4 Feyenoord 17 9 4 4 30 15 31
5 AZ Alkmaar 18 9 4 5 28 25 31
6 Twente Enschede 17 7 7 3 31 21 28
7 SC Cambuur 18 7 6 5 29 27 27
-------------------------
8 Groningen 18 6 6 6 19 26 24
9 Utrecht 17 7 2 8 30 33 23
10 Heerenveen 17 5 7 5 21 21 22
11 Vitesse Arnhem 18 5 7 6 35 28 22
12 Willem II Tilburg 17 6 2 9 25 29 20
13 Excelsior 17 3 8 6 23 36 17
14 ADO Den Haag 18 3 8 7 24 31 17
15 Heracles Almelo 17 5 1 11 27 36 16
-------------------------
16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 17 4 4 9 22 36 16
17 NAC Breda 18 3 4 11 17 41 13
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 18 1 4 13 12 44 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 18
Willem II Tilburg v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1130)
Utrecht v Heerenveen (1330)
Feyenoord v Twente Enschede (1330)
Heracles Almelo v Excelsior (1545)