Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 21
AZ Alkmaar 1 PEC Zwolle 0
Utrecht 1 Groningen 0
Feyenoord 0 Ajax Amsterdam 1
Heracles Almelo 1 Twente Enschede 4
PSV Eindhoven 4 SC Cambuur 0
Saturday, September 20
ADO Den Haag 1 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1
Excelsior 1 FC Dordrecht 1
Vitesse Arnhem 1 Heerenveen 1
Friday, September 19
Willem II Tilburg 2 NAC Breda 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 6 5 0 1 19 6 15
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 6 4 0 2 11 8 12
-------------------------
3 PEC Zwolle 6 4 0 2 10 7 12
-------------------------
4 Heerenveen 6 3 2 1 9 5 11
5 SC Cambuur 6 3 2 1 10 9 11
6 Twente Enschede 6 2 4 0 10 6 10
7 Utrecht 6 3 1 2 6 7 10
-------------------------
8 Willem II Tilburg 6 3 0 3 9 8 9
9 AZ Alkmaar 6 3 0 3 8 8 9
10 Groningen 6 3 0 3 8 10 9
11 Excelsior 6 2 2 2 9 10 8
12 NAC Breda 6 2 2 2 8 11 8
13 ADO Den Haag 6 1 3 2 8 7 6
14 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 6 1 2 3 7 9 5
15 Feyenoord 6 1 2 3 4 6 5
-------------------------
16 FC Dordrecht 6 1 2 3 5 8 5
17 Vitesse Arnhem 6 1 2 3 8 12 5
-------------------------
18 Heracles Almelo 6 0 0 6 4 16 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation