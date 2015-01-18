Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 18
Utrecht 1 Heerenveen 2
Feyenoord 3 Twente Enschede 1
Heracles Almelo 0 Excelsior 3
Willem II Tilburg 1 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0
Saturday, January 17
ADO Den Haag 2 SC Cambuur 2
AZ Alkmaar 2 FC Dordrecht 0
PEC Zwolle 4 NAC Breda 1
Vitesse Arnhem 0 PSV Eindhoven 1
Friday, January 16
Ajax Amsterdam 2 Groningen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 18 15 1 2 49 14 46
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 18 13 3 2 45 17 42
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 18 10 4 4 33 16 34
-------------------------
4 PEC Zwolle 18 10 2 6 35 22 32
5 AZ Alkmaar 18 9 4 5 28 25 31
6 Twente Enschede 18 7 7 4 32 24 28
7 SC Cambuur 18 7 6 5 29 27 27
-------------------------
8 Heerenveen 18 6 7 5 23 22 25
9 Groningen 18 6 6 6 19 26 24
10 Willem II Tilburg 18 7 2 9 26 29 23
11 Utrecht 18 7 2 9 31 35 23
12 Vitesse Arnhem 18 5 7 6 35 28 22
13 Excelsior 18 4 8 6 26 36 20
14 ADO Den Haag 18 3 8 7 24 31 17
15 Heracles Almelo 18 5 1 12 27 39 16
-------------------------
16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 18 4 4 10 22 37 16
17 NAC Breda 18 3 4 11 17 41 13
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 18 1 4 13 12 44 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation