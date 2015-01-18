Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, January 18 Utrecht 1 Heerenveen 2 Feyenoord 3 Twente Enschede 1 Heracles Almelo 0 Excelsior 3 Willem II Tilburg 1 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 Saturday, January 17 ADO Den Haag 2 SC Cambuur 2 AZ Alkmaar 2 FC Dordrecht 0 PEC Zwolle 4 NAC Breda 1 Vitesse Arnhem 0 PSV Eindhoven 1 Friday, January 16 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Groningen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 18 15 1 2 49 14 46 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 18 13 3 2 45 17 42 ------------------------- 3 Feyenoord 18 10 4 4 33 16 34 ------------------------- 4 PEC Zwolle 18 10 2 6 35 22 32 5 AZ Alkmaar 18 9 4 5 28 25 31 6 Twente Enschede 18 7 7 4 32 24 28 7 SC Cambuur 18 7 6 5 29 27 27 ------------------------- 8 Heerenveen 18 6 7 5 23 22 25 9 Groningen 18 6 6 6 19 26 24 10 Willem II Tilburg 18 7 2 9 26 29 23 11 Utrecht 18 7 2 9 31 35 23 12 Vitesse Arnhem 18 5 7 6 35 28 22 13 Excelsior 18 4 8 6 26 36 20 14 ADO Den Haag 18 3 8 7 24 31 17 15 Heracles Almelo 18 5 1 12 27 39 16 ------------------------- 16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 18 4 4 10 22 37 16 17 NAC Breda 18 3 4 11 17 41 13 ------------------------- 18 FC Dordrecht 18 1 4 13 12 44 7 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation