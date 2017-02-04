Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 4
AZ Alkmaar 2 PSV Eindhoven 4
Groningen 1 Excelsior 1
NEC Nijmegen 1 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 2
Willem II Tilburg 1 Heracles Almelo 3
Friday, February 3
ADO Den Haag 0 Vitesse Arnhem 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 20 16 3 1 54 12 51
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 20 14 4 2 42 14 46
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 21 13 7 1 37 14 46
-------------------------
4 Heerenveen 20 9 6 5 37 24 33
5 Vitesse Arnhem 21 9 6 6 32 25 33
6 AZ Alkmaar 21 8 8 5 36 31 32
7 Utrecht 20 8 7 5 29 24 31
-------------------------
8 Twente Enschede 20 8 6 6 30 27 30
9 Groningen 21 6 8 7 29 28 26
10 NEC Nijmegen 21 6 7 8 22 34 25
11 Heracles Almelo 21 6 6 9 26 33 24
12 Willem II Tilburg 21 5 7 9 16 26 22
13 Sparta Rotterdam 20 4 6 10 26 35 18
14 Excelsior 21 4 6 11 25 40 18
15 PEC Zwolle 20 4 5 11 17 40 17
-------------------------
16 ADO Den Haag 21 5 2 14 17 38 17
17 Roda JC Kerkrade 20 2 10 8 12 25 16
-------------------------
18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 21 4 4 13 18 35 16
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 5
Roda JC Kerkrade v Ajax Amsterdam (1130)
Twente Enschede v Feyenoord (1330)
Sparta Rotterdam v PEC Zwolle (1330)
Utrecht v Heerenveen (1545)