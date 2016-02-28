Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 28
Ajax Amsterdam 4 AZ Alkmaar 1
Graafschap Doetinchem 0 Heerenveen 1
Utrecht 1 Feyenoord 2
Heracles Almelo 0 Roda JC Kerkrade 5
Saturday, February 27
Twente Enschede 2 Groningen 0
PSV Eindhoven 2 ADO Den Haag 0
SC Cambuur 1 PEC Zwolle 0
Vitesse Arnhem 0 Willem II Tilburg 1
Friday, February 26
Excelsior 2 NEC Nijmegen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 25 19 5 1 64 24 62
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 25 19 4 2 60 16 61
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 25 12 4 9 45 35 40
-------------------------
4 AZ Alkmaar 25 12 4 9 46 39 40
5 Utrecht 25 11 5 9 39 35 38
6 Heracles Almelo 25 11 5 9 34 39 38
7 Vitesse Arnhem 25 10 7 8 43 23 37
-------------------------
8 NEC Nijmegen 25 10 6 9 28 29 36
9 PEC Zwolle 25 10 5 10 40 36 35
10 Groningen 25 9 7 9 30 36 34
11 Heerenveen 25 9 6 10 36 46 33
12 Twente Enschede 25 9 4 12 36 49 31
13 ADO Den Haag 25 7 9 9 36 39 30
14 Roda JC Kerkrade 25 6 10 9 26 37 28
15 Willem II Tilburg 25 5 10 10 28 32 25
-------------------------
16 Excelsior 25 5 7 13 25 44 22
17 SC Cambuur 25 3 7 15 25 58 16
-------------------------
18 Graafschap Doetinchem 25 3 5 17 26 50 14
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation