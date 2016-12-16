Soccer-Maracana to light up again as bills are settled
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday Friday, December 16 Willem II Tilburg 2 Heerenveen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 16 12 3 1 44 11 39 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 16 11 3 2 34 12 36 ------------------------- 3 PSV Eindhoven 16 9 6 1 24 7 33 ------------------------- 4 Heerenveen 17 8 5 4 32 20 29 5 AZ Alkmaar 16 6 7 3 27 22 25 6 Utrecht 16 6 6 4 26 22 24 7 Twente Enschede 16 6 6 4 25 21 24 ------------------------- 8 Vitesse Arnhem 16 6 5 5 23 19 23 9 Groningen 16 5 4 7 22 24 19 10 Willem II Tilburg 17 4 7 6 12 19 19 11 Heracles Almelo 16 4 6 6 18 25 18 12 NEC Nijmegen 16 4 6 6 16 26 18 13 Sparta Rotterdam 16 4 5 7 22 28 17 14 Excelsior 16 4 3 9 21 30 15 15 ADO Den Haag 16 4 2 10 15 29 14 ------------------------- 16 PEC Zwolle 16 3 5 8 13 31 14 17 Roda JC Kerkrade 16 1 9 6 8 21 12 ------------------------- 18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 16 3 2 11 13 28 11 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 17 Roda JC Kerkrade v Utrecht (1730) Feyenoord v Vitesse Arnhem (1845) Twente Enschede v AZ Alkmaar (1945) Sunday, December 18 Excelsior v NEC Nijmegen (1130) ADO Den Haag v Sparta Rotterdam (1330) Groningen v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1330) Heracles Almelo v PEC Zwolle (1330) Ajax Amsterdam v PSV Eindhoven (1545)
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.
PARIS, Jan 27 Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim believes that regardless of the result of Sunday's game against Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 title race will go down to the wire.