Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 5
Twente Enschede 0 Feyenoord 2
Utrecht 1 Heerenveen 0
Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2
Sparta Rotterdam 2 PEC Zwolle 3
Saturday, February 4
AZ Alkmaar 2 PSV Eindhoven 4
Groningen 1 Excelsior 1
NEC Nijmegen 1 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 2
Willem II Tilburg 1 Heracles Almelo 3
Friday, February 3
ADO Den Haag 0 Vitesse Arnhem 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 21 17 3 1 56 12 54
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 21 15 4 2 44 14 49
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 21 13 7 1 37 14 46
-------------------------
4 Utrecht 21 9 7 5 30 24 34
5 Heerenveen 21 9 6 6 37 25 33
6 Vitesse Arnhem 21 9 6 6 32 25 33
7 AZ Alkmaar 21 8 8 5 36 31 32
-------------------------
8 Twente Enschede 21 8 6 7 30 29 30
9 Groningen 21 6 8 7 29 28 26
10 NEC Nijmegen 21 6 7 8 22 34 25
11 Heracles Almelo 21 6 6 9 26 33 24
12 Willem II Tilburg 21 5 7 9 16 26 22
13 PEC Zwolle 21 5 5 11 20 42 20
14 Sparta Rotterdam 21 4 6 11 28 38 18
15 Excelsior 21 4 6 11 25 40 18
-------------------------
16 ADO Den Haag 21 5 2 14 17 38 17
17 Roda JC Kerkrade 21 2 10 9 12 27 16
-------------------------
18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 21 4 4 13 18 35 16
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation