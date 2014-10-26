Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 26
Excelsior 2 Twente Enschede 1
Utrecht 1 PSV Eindhoven 5
PEC Zwolle 2 Heerenveen 2
SC Cambuur 0 Feyenoord 1
Saturday, October 25
Ajax Amsterdam 3 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1
AZ Alkmaar 2 Groningen 2
Heracles Almelo 1 Willem II Tilburg 3
Vitesse Arnhem 2 NAC Breda 2
Friday, October 24
ADO Den Haag 2 FC Dordrecht 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 10 8 0 2 30 8 24
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 10 6 2 2 20 12 20
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 10 5 2 3 15 7 17
-------------------------
4 PEC Zwolle 10 5 2 3 18 14 17
5 Heerenveen 10 4 4 2 15 11 16
6 SC Cambuur 10 4 4 2 17 14 16
7 Vitesse Arnhem 10 4 3 3 26 18 15
-------------------------
8 Twente Enschede 10 3 6 1 17 12 15
9 Willem II Tilburg 10 5 0 5 15 15 15
10 AZ Alkmaar 10 4 2 4 15 17 14
11 Groningen 10 4 2 4 12 17 14
12 Excelsior 10 3 4 3 13 16 13
13 Utrecht 10 4 1 5 13 19 13
14 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 10 3 2 5 14 20 11
15 ADO Den Haag 10 2 4 4 14 17 10
-------------------------
16 NAC Breda 10 2 4 4 14 25 10
17 FC Dordrecht 10 1 2 7 9 23 5
-------------------------
18 Heracles Almelo 10 1 0 9 14 26 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation