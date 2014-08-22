Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 22
Heracles Almelo 0 SC Cambuur 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 2 2 0 0 9 2 6
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 2 2 0 0 7 2 6
-------------------------
3 Groningen 2 2 0 0 6 3 6
-------------------------
4 PEC Zwolle 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
5 SC Cambuur 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
6 Excelsior 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
7 Feyenoord 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
8 AZ Alkmaar 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
9 FC Dordrecht 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
10 Utrecht 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
11 Twente Enschede 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
12 ADO Den Haag 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
12 Heerenveen 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
14 Vitesse Arnhem 2 0 1 1 3 6 1
15 NAC Breda 2 0 1 1 2 7 1
-------------------------
16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 2 0 0 2 4 6 0
17 Willem II Tilburg 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
-------------------------
18 Heracles Almelo 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 23
Willem II Tilburg v AZ Alkmaar (1630)
Heerenveen v Excelsior (1745)
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v FC Dordrecht (1845)
Sunday, August 24
PEC Zwolle v Vitesse Arnhem (1030)
ADO Den Haag v Groningen (1230)
Feyenoord v Utrecht (1230)
NAC Breda v Twente Enschede (1230)
Ajax Amsterdam v PSV Eindhoven (1445)