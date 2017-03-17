March 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 17
Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Twente Enschede 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 26 21 3 2 66 16 66
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 26 19 5 2 55 16 62
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 26 17 7 2 51 18 58
-------------------------
4 Utrecht 26 11 8 7 38 33 41
5 Twente Enschede 27 11 8 8 38 35 41
6 Vitesse Arnhem 26 11 6 9 41 32 39
7 AZ Alkmaar 26 9 11 6 43 40 38
-------------------------
8 Heerenveen 26 10 7 9 44 34 37
9 Willem II Tilburg 26 8 8 10 24 29 32
10 Heracles Almelo 26 8 7 11 36 43 31
11 Groningen 26 6 10 10 35 39 28
12 NEC Nijmegen 26 7 7 12 26 42 28
13 PEC Zwolle 26 7 6 13 27 49 27
14 Sparta Rotterdam 26 6 7 13 32 47 25
15 Excelsior 26 5 8 13 31 49 23
-------------------------
16 Roda JC Kerkrade 27 4 11 12 18 40 23
17 ADO Den Haag 26 6 4 16 21 44 22
-------------------------
18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 26 5 5 16 25 45 20
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 18
Groningen v Willem II Tilburg (1730)
NEC Nijmegen v Utrecht (1845)
PSV Eindhoven v Vitesse Arnhem (1845)
Sparta Rotterdam v Heracles Almelo (1945)
Sunday, March 19
Heerenveen v Feyenoord (1130)
Excelsior v Ajax Amsterdam (1330)
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v PEC Zwolle (1330)
AZ Alkmaar v ADO Den Haag (1545)