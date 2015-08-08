Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 8
Feyenoord 3 Utrecht 2
Roda JC Kerkrade 3 Heracles Almelo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Roda JC Kerkrade 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
-------------------------
2 Feyenoord 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
-------------------------
ADO Den Haag 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ajax Amsterdam 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
AZ Alkmaar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Graafschap Doetinchem 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Excelsior 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Groningen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Twente Enschede 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NEC Nijmegen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
PEC Zwolle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
PSV Eindhoven 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SC Cambuur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Heerenveen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vitesse Arnhem 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Willem II Tilburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
17 Utrecht 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
-------------------------
18 Heracles Almelo 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 9
AZ Alkmaar v Ajax Amsterdam (1030)
Willem II Tilburg v Vitesse Arnhem (1445)