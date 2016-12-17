Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Twente Enschede 1 AZ Alkmaar 2 Feyenoord 3 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Utrecht 0 Friday, December 16 Willem II Tilburg 2 Heerenveen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 17 13 3 1 47 12 42 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 16 11 3 2 34 12 36 ------------------------- 3 PSV Eindhoven 16 9 6 1 24 7 33 ------------------------- 4 Heerenveen 17 8 5 4 32 20 29 5 AZ Alkmaar 17 7 7 3 29 23 28 6 Utrecht 17 6 7 4 26 22 25 7 Twente Enschede 17 6 6 5 26 23 24 ------------------------- 8 Vitesse Arnhem 17 6 5 6 24 22 23 9 Groningen 16 5 4 7 22 24 19 10 Willem II Tilburg 17 4 7 6 12 19 19 11 Heracles Almelo 16 4 6 6 18 25 18 12 NEC Nijmegen 16 4 6 6 16 26 18 13 Sparta Rotterdam 16 4 5 7 22 28 17 14 Excelsior 16 4 3 9 21 30 15 15 ADO Den Haag 16 4 2 10 15 29 14 ------------------------- 16 PEC Zwolle 16 3 5 8 13 31 14 17 Roda JC Kerkrade 17 1 10 6 8 21 13 ------------------------- 18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 16 3 2 11 13 28 11 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Excelsior v NEC Nijmegen (1130) ADO Den Haag v Sparta Rotterdam (1330) Groningen v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1330) Heracles Almelo v PEC Zwolle (1330) Ajax Amsterdam v PSV Eindhoven (1545)