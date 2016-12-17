Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Twente Enschede 1 AZ Alkmaar 2 Feyenoord 3 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Utrecht 0 Friday, December 16 Willem II Tilburg 2 Heerenveen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 17 13 3 1 47 12 42 ------------------------- 2 Ajax Amsterdam 16 11 3 2 34 12 36 ------------------------- 3 PSV Eindhoven 16 9 6 1 24 7 33 ------------------------- 4 Heerenveen 17 8 5 4 32 20 29 5 AZ Alkmaar 17 7 7 3 29 23 28 6 Utrecht 17 6 7 4 26 22 25 7 Twente Enschede 17 6 6 5 26 23 24 ------------------------- 8 Vitesse Arnhem 17 6 5 6 24 22 23 9 Groningen 16 5 4 7 22 24 19 10 Willem II Tilburg 17 4 7 6 12 19 19 11 Heracles Almelo 16 4 6 6 18 25 18 12 NEC Nijmegen 16 4 6 6 16 26 18 13 Sparta Rotterdam 16 4 5 7 22 28 17 14 Excelsior 16 4 3 9 21 30 15 15 ADO Den Haag 16 4 2 10 15 29 14 ------------------------- 16 PEC Zwolle 16 3 5 8 13 31 14 17 Roda JC Kerkrade 17 1 10 6 8 21 13 ------------------------- 18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 16 3 2 11 13 28 11 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Excelsior v NEC Nijmegen (1130) ADO Den Haag v Sparta Rotterdam (1330) Groningen v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1330) Heracles Almelo v PEC Zwolle (1330) Ajax Amsterdam v PSV Eindhoven (1545)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------