Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 21
ADO Den Haag 3 PEC Zwolle 2
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 AZ Alkmaar 2
Heracles Almelo 1 Utrecht 1
Friday, February 20
NAC Breda 2 SC Cambuur 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 23 20 1 2 62 19 61
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 23 15 4 4 51 22 49
-------------------------
3 AZ Alkmaar 24 13 5 6 41 33 44
-------------------------
4 Feyenoord 23 12 5 6 38 23 41
5 PEC Zwolle 24 12 3 9 44 31 39
6 Heerenveen 23 9 8 6 35 26 35
7 Vitesse Arnhem 23 9 7 7 42 32 34
-------------------------
8 Twente Enschede 23 9 7 7 39 34 34
9 Willem II Tilburg 23 9 3 11 31 33 30
10 Groningen 23 7 9 7 28 35 30
11 SC Cambuur 24 8 6 10 35 38 30
12 Utrecht 24 8 4 12 41 45 28
13 ADO Den Haag 24 6 9 9 33 38 27
14 Excelsior 23 5 11 7 30 39 26
15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 24 6 5 13 25 43 23
-------------------------
16 Heracles Almelo 24 6 3 15 33 50 21
17 NAC Breda 24 4 6 14 21 48 18
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 23 2 6 15 14 54 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 22
Heerenveen v Groningen (1130)
Twente Enschede v Vitesse Arnhem (1330)
PSV Eindhoven v FC Dordrecht (1330)
Willem II Tilburg v Ajax Amsterdam (1330)
Feyenoord v Excelsior (1545)