Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 9
AZ Alkmaar 0 Ajax Amsterdam 3
Willem II Tilburg 1 Vitesse Arnhem 1
Saturday, August 8
Feyenoord 3 Utrecht 2
Roda JC Kerkrade 3 Heracles Almelo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ajax Amsterdam 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
2 Roda JC Kerkrade 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
-------------------------
4 Vitesse Arnhem 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
4 Willem II Tilburg 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
ADO Den Haag 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Graafschap Doetinchem 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Excelsior 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Groningen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Twente Enschede 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NEC Nijmegen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
PEC Zwolle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
PSV Eindhoven 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SC Cambuur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Heerenveen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
16 Utrecht 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
17 Heracles Almelo 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
-------------------------
18 AZ Alkmaar 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation