Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 18
ADO Den Haag 1 Sparta Rotterdam 0
Ajax Amsterdam 1 PSV Eindhoven 1
Excelsior 2 NEC Nijmegen 2
Groningen 1 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 1
Heracles Almelo 3 PEC Zwolle 0
Saturday, December 17
Twente Enschede 1 AZ Alkmaar 2
Feyenoord 3 Vitesse Arnhem 1
Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Utrecht 0
Friday, December 16
Willem II Tilburg 2 Heerenveen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 17 13 3 1 47 12 42
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 17 11 4 2 35 13 37
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 17 9 7 1 25 8 34
-------------------------
4 Heerenveen 17 8 5 4 32 20 29
5 AZ Alkmaar 17 7 7 3 29 23 28
6 Utrecht 17 6 7 4 26 22 25
7 Twente Enschede 17 6 6 5 26 23 24
-------------------------
8 Vitesse Arnhem 17 6 5 6 24 22 23
9 Heracles Almelo 17 5 6 6 21 25 21
10 Groningen 17 5 5 7 23 25 20
11 Willem II Tilburg 17 4 7 6 12 19 19
12 NEC Nijmegen 17 4 7 6 18 28 19
13 Sparta Rotterdam 17 4 5 8 22 29 17
14 ADO Den Haag 17 5 2 10 16 29 17
15 Excelsior 17 4 4 9 23 32 16
-------------------------
16 PEC Zwolle 17 3 5 9 13 34 14
17 Roda JC Kerkrade 17 1 10 6 8 21 13
-------------------------
18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 17 3 3 11 14 29 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation