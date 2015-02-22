Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 22
Twente Enschede 1 Vitesse Arnhem 2
Feyenoord 3 Excelsior 2
PSV Eindhoven 3 FC Dordrecht 0
Heerenveen 3 Groningen 1
Willem II Tilburg 1 Ajax Amsterdam 1
Saturday, February 21
ADO Den Haag 3 PEC Zwolle 2
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 AZ Alkmaar 2
Heracles Almelo 1 Utrecht 1
Friday, February 20
NAC Breda 2 SC Cambuur 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 24 21 1 2 65 19 64
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 24 15 5 4 52 23 50
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 24 13 5 6 41 25 44
-------------------------
4 AZ Alkmaar 24 13 5 6 41 33 44
5 PEC Zwolle 24 12 3 9 44 31 39
6 Heerenveen 24 10 8 6 38 27 38
7 Vitesse Arnhem 24 10 7 7 44 33 37
-------------------------
8 Twente Enschede 24 9 7 8 40 36 34
9 Willem II Tilburg 24 9 4 11 32 34 31
10 SC Cambuur 24 8 6 10 35 38 30
11 Groningen 24 7 9 8 29 38 30
12 Utrecht 24 8 4 12 41 45 28
13 ADO Den Haag 24 6 9 9 33 38 27
14 Excelsior 24 5 11 8 32 42 26
15 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 24 6 5 13 25 43 23
-------------------------
16 Heracles Almelo 24 6 3 15 33 50 21
17 NAC Breda 24 4 6 14 21 48 18
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 24 2 6 16 14 57 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation