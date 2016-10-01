Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 1
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 3 Excelsior 0
Roda JC Kerkrade 0 NEC Nijmegen 1
Heerenveen 1 PSV Eindhoven 1
Vitesse Arnhem 2 Groningen 1
Friday, September 30
PEC Zwolle 2 ADO Den Haag 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 7 7 0 0 21 2 21
-------------------------
2 PSV Eindhoven 8 5 2 1 15 4 17
-------------------------
3 Ajax Amsterdam 7 5 1 1 17 6 16
-------------------------
4 Heerenveen 8 4 3 1 16 8 15
5 AZ Alkmaar 7 4 2 1 12 6 14
6 Vitesse Arnhem 8 4 1 3 12 8 13
7 Twente Enschede 7 4 0 3 15 13 12
-------------------------
8 Sparta Rotterdam 7 3 1 3 9 9 10
9 ADO Den Haag 8 3 1 4 11 15 10
9 Excelsior 8 3 1 4 11 15 10
11 NEC Nijmegen 8 2 3 3 6 12 9
12 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 8 2 2 4 9 13 8
13 Heracles Almelo 7 1 3 3 6 9 6
14 Utrecht 7 1 3 3 9 13 6
15 Willem II Tilburg 7 1 3 3 5 11 6
-------------------------
16 Groningen 8 1 3 4 10 15 6
17 PEC Zwolle 8 1 2 5 5 18 5
-------------------------
18 Roda JC Kerkrade 8 0 3 5 3 15 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 2
Ajax Amsterdam v Utrecht (1030)
Heracles Almelo v Twente Enschede (1230)
Willem II Tilburg v Feyenoord (1230)
Sparta Rotterdam v AZ Alkmaar (1445)