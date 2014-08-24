Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 24
ADO Den Haag 3 Groningen 0
Ajax Amsterdam 1 PSV Eindhoven 3
Feyenoord 1 Utrecht 2
NAC Breda 1 Twente Enschede 1
PEC Zwolle 2 Vitesse Arnhem 1
Saturday, August 23
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 FC Dordrecht 0
Heerenveen 2 Excelsior 0
Willem II Tilburg 3 AZ Alkmaar 0
Friday, August 22
Heracles Almelo 0 SC Cambuur 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 3 3 0 0 12 3 9
-------------------------
2 PEC Zwolle 3 3 0 0 6 2 9
-------------------------
3 Ajax Amsterdam 3 2 0 1 8 5 6
-------------------------
4 Groningen 3 2 0 1 6 6 6
5 Utrecht 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
6 SC Cambuur 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
7 ADO Den Haag 3 1 1 1 5 3 4
-------------------------
8 Heerenveen 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
9 FC Dordrecht 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
9 Feyenoord 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
11 Excelsior 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
12 Willem II Tilburg 3 1 0 2 5 5 3
13 Twente Enschede 3 0 3 0 4 4 3
14 AZ Alkmaar 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
15 NAC Breda 3 0 2 1 3 8 2
-------------------------
16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 3 0 1 2 4 6 1
17 Vitesse Arnhem 3 0 1 2 4 8 1
-------------------------
18 Heracles Almelo 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation