Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 25
Feyenoord 3 AZ Alkmaar 1
NEC Nijmegen 1 Groningen 1
SC Cambuur 1 ADO Den Haag 1
Vitesse Arnhem 1 Ajax Amsterdam 3
Saturday, October 24
Graafschap Doetinchem 0 Heracles Almelo 1
Twente Enschede 1 PSV Eindhoven 3
Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Excelsior 2
Willem II Tilburg 2 Heerenveen 2
Friday, October 23
PEC Zwolle 1 Utrecht 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ajax Amsterdam 10 8 1 1 24 5 25
-------------------------
2 Feyenoord 10 8 1 1 22 10 25
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 10 6 3 1 23 10 21
-------------------------
4 Heracles Almelo 10 7 0 3 19 10 21
5 Vitesse Arnhem 10 5 2 3 23 10 17
6 PEC Zwolle 10 5 2 3 16 14 17
7 NEC Nijmegen 10 4 2 4 10 10 14
-------------------------
8 Groningen 10 4 2 4 11 15 14
9 Utrecht 10 3 4 3 15 15 13
10 Roda JC Kerkrade 10 3 4 3 10 11 13
11 AZ Alkmaar 10 3 3 4 13 15 12
12 Excelsior 10 3 3 4 12 15 12
13 Twente Enschede 10 2 3 5 10 18 9
14 ADO Den Haag 10 1 5 4 14 20 8
15 Heerenveen 10 1 5 4 11 18 8
-------------------------
16 Willem II Tilburg 10 1 4 5 9 14 7
17 SC Cambuur 10 0 6 4 10 26 6
-------------------------
18 Graafschap Doetinchem 10 0 2 8 6 22 2
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation