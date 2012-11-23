Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday Friday, November 23 NAC Breda 0 ADO Den Haag 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV Eindhoven 13 11 0 2 48 11 33 ------------------------- 2 Twente Enschede 13 9 3 1 25 7 30 ------------------------- 3 Vitesse Arnhem 13 8 4 1 25 10 28 4 Ajax Amsterdam 13 6 6 1 31 16 24 ------------------------- 5 Feyenoord 13 7 3 3 26 18 24 6 Utrecht 13 6 4 3 18 14 22 7 NEC Nijmegen 13 5 4 4 20 24 19 8 ADO Den Haag 14 4 7 3 25 23 19 ------------------------- 9 Heracles Almelo 13 4 5 4 29 26 17 10 RKC Waalwijk 13 4 4 5 19 17 16 11 Groningen 13 4 3 6 14 23 15 12 AZ Alkmaar 13 3 5 5 20 24 14 13 Heerenveen 13 3 4 6 18 26 13 14 PEC Zwolle 13 3 2 8 12 23 11 15 NAC Breda 14 3 2 9 11 28 11 ------------------------- 16 Roda JC Kerkrade 13 2 4 7 13 26 10 17 VVV-Venlo 13 2 3 8 16 32 9 ------------------------- 18 Willem II Tilburg 13 1 3 9 9 31 6 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5-8: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 24 NEC Nijmegen v Utrecht (1745) RKC Waalwijk v Groningen (1845) VVV-Venlo v Heerenveen (1845) Willem II Tilburg v Heracles Almelo (1945) Sunday, November 25 Roda JC Kerkrade v Ajax Amsterdam (1130) AZ Alkmaar v Feyenoord (1330) PSV Eindhoven v Vitesse Arnhem (1330) Twente Enschede v PEC Zwolle (1530)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.