Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 2
Ajax Amsterdam 3 Utrecht 2
Heracles Almelo 1 Twente Enschede 1
Sparta Rotterdam 1 AZ Alkmaar 1
Willem II Tilburg 0 Feyenoord 2
Saturday, October 1
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 3 Excelsior 0
Roda JC Kerkrade 0 NEC Nijmegen 1
Heerenveen 1 PSV Eindhoven 1
Vitesse Arnhem 2 Groningen 1
Friday, September 30
PEC Zwolle 2 ADO Den Haag 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 8 8 0 0 23 2 24
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 8 6 1 1 20 8 19
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 8 5 2 1 15 4 17
-------------------------
4 Heerenveen 8 4 3 1 16 8 15
5 AZ Alkmaar 8 4 3 1 13 7 15
6 Vitesse Arnhem 8 4 1 3 12 8 13
7 Twente Enschede 8 4 1 3 16 14 13
-------------------------
8 Sparta Rotterdam 8 3 2 3 10 10 11
9 ADO Den Haag 8 3 1 4 11 15 10
9 Excelsior 8 3 1 4 11 15 10
11 NEC Nijmegen 8 2 3 3 6 12 9
12 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 8 2 2 4 9 13 8
13 Heracles Almelo 8 1 4 3 7 10 7
14 Utrecht 8 1 3 4 11 16 6
15 Groningen 8 1 3 4 10 15 6
-------------------------
16 Willem II Tilburg 8 1 3 4 5 13 6
17 PEC Zwolle 8 1 2 5 5 18 5
-------------------------
18 Roda JC Kerkrade 8 0 3 5 3 15 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation