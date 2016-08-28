Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 28 ADO Den Haag 1 Heracles Almelo 1 AZ Alkmaar 2 NEC Nijmegen 0 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0 Ajax Amsterdam 3 PSV Eindhoven 0 Groningen 0 Saturday, August 27 Twente Enschede 3 Sparta Rotterdam 1 Feyenoord 4 Excelsior 1 Heerenveen 1 PEC Zwolle 0 Willem II Tilburg 0 Roda JC Kerkrade 0 Friday, August 26 Vitesse Arnhem 1 Utrecht 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 4 4 0 0 12 1 12 ------------------------- 2 PSV Eindhoven 4 3 1 0 7 1 10 ------------------------- 3 ADO Den Haag 4 3 1 0 8 3 10 ------------------------- 4 Ajax Amsterdam 4 2 1 1 9 5 7 5 Vitesse Arnhem 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 6 AZ Alkmaar 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 7 Twente Enschede 4 2 0 2 8 8 6 ------------------------- 8 Sparta Rotterdam 4 2 0 2 6 6 6 9 Excelsior 4 2 0 2 6 7 6 10 Heracles Almelo 4 1 2 1 5 4 5 11 Heerenveen 4 1 2 1 6 6 5 12 NEC Nijmegen 4 1 2 1 5 6 5 13 Willem II Tilburg 4 1 1 2 4 8 4 14 Roda JC Kerkrade 4 0 3 1 3 4 3 15 Utrecht 4 0 2 2 5 7 2 ------------------------- 16 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 4 0 1 3 2 9 1 17 Groningen 4 0 1 3 3 11 1 ------------------------- 18 PEC Zwolle 4 0 1 3 1 9 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.