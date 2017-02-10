Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 10
PEC Zwolle 2 NEC Nijmegen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Feyenoord 21 17 3 1 56 12 54
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 21 15 4 2 44 14 49
-------------------------
3 PSV Eindhoven 21 13 7 1 37 14 46
-------------------------
4 Utrecht 21 9 7 5 30 24 34
5 Heerenveen 21 9 6 6 37 25 33
6 Vitesse Arnhem 21 9 6 6 32 25 33
7 AZ Alkmaar 21 8 8 5 36 31 32
-------------------------
8 Twente Enschede 21 8 6 7 30 29 30
9 Groningen 21 6 8 7 29 28 26
10 NEC Nijmegen 22 6 7 9 22 36 25
11 Heracles Almelo 21 6 6 9 26 33 24
12 PEC Zwolle 22 6 5 11 22 42 23
13 Willem II Tilburg 21 5 7 9 16 26 22
14 Sparta Rotterdam 21 4 6 11 28 38 18
15 Excelsior 21 4 6 11 25 40 18
-------------------------
16 ADO Den Haag 21 5 2 14 17 38 17
17 Roda JC Kerkrade 21 2 10 9 12 27 16
-------------------------
18 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 21 4 4 13 18 35 16
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 11
Heracles Almelo v Roda JC Kerkrade (1730)
Feyenoord v Groningen (1845)
Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v ADO Den Haag (1845)
Vitesse Arnhem v Willem II Tilburg (1945)
Sunday, February 12
Excelsior v Twente Enschede (1130)
Ajax Amsterdam v Sparta Rotterdam (1330)
Heerenveen v AZ Alkmaar (1330)
PSV Eindhoven v Utrecht (1545)