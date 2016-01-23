Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 23
Ajax Amsterdam 1 Vitesse Arnhem 0
Excelsior 0 Roda JC Kerkrade 1
Heracles Almelo 2 Graafschap Doetinchem 1
Heerenveen 3 Willem II Tilburg 1
Friday, January 22
Groningen 0 NEC Nijmegen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ajax Amsterdam 19 15 2 2 47 11 47
-------------------------
2 PSV Eindhoven 18 12 5 1 44 19 41
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 18 11 3 4 37 20 36
-------------------------
4 Heracles Almelo 19 10 3 6 29 26 33
5 Vitesse Arnhem 19 9 4 6 37 18 31
6 NEC Nijmegen 19 9 4 6 24 19 31
7 Utrecht 18 8 5 5 32 26 29
-------------------------
8 PEC Zwolle 18 8 4 6 33 27 28
9 Groningen 19 7 6 6 22 26 27
10 Heerenveen 19 6 5 8 30 38 23
11 AZ Alkmaar 18 6 4 8 24 28 22
12 ADO Den Haag 18 4 8 6 25 27 20
13 Roda JC Kerkrade 19 4 7 8 15 31 19
14 Willem II Tilburg 19 4 6 9 25 29 18
15 Excelsior 19 4 5 10 20 34 17
-------------------------
16 Twente Enschede 18 4 4 10 22 41 16
17 SC Cambuur 18 2 7 9 22 45 13
-------------------------
18 Graafschap Doetinchem 19 2 2 15 18 41 8
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League preliminary round
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 24
AZ Alkmaar v Feyenoord (1130)
Utrecht v PEC Zwolle (1330)
PSV Eindhoven v Twente Enschede (1330)
ADO Den Haag v SC Cambuur (1545)