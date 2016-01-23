Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 23 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Vitesse Arnhem 0 Excelsior 0 Roda JC Kerkrade 1 Heracles Almelo 2 Graafschap Doetinchem 1 Heerenveen 3 Willem II Tilburg 1 Friday, January 22 Groningen 0 NEC Nijmegen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax Amsterdam 19 15 2 2 47 11 47 ------------------------- 2 PSV Eindhoven 18 12 5 1 44 19 41 ------------------------- 3 Feyenoord 18 11 3 4 37 20 36 ------------------------- 4 Heracles Almelo 19 10 3 6 29 26 33 5 Vitesse Arnhem 19 9 4 6 37 18 31 6 NEC Nijmegen 19 9 4 6 24 19 31 7 Utrecht 18 8 5 5 32 26 29 ------------------------- 8 PEC Zwolle 18 8 4 6 33 27 28 9 Groningen 19 7 6 6 22 26 27 10 Heerenveen 19 6 5 8 30 38 23 11 AZ Alkmaar 18 6 4 8 24 28 22 12 ADO Den Haag 18 4 8 6 25 27 20 13 Roda JC Kerkrade 19 4 7 8 15 31 19 14 Willem II Tilburg 19 4 6 9 25 29 18 15 Excelsior 19 4 5 10 20 34 17 ------------------------- 16 Twente Enschede 18 4 4 10 22 41 16 17 SC Cambuur 18 2 7 9 22 45 13 ------------------------- 18 Graafschap Doetinchem 19 2 2 15 18 41 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 24 AZ Alkmaar v Feyenoord (1130) Utrecht v PEC Zwolle (1330) PSV Eindhoven v Twente Enschede (1330) ADO Den Haag v SC Cambuur (1545)