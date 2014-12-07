Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Dutch championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 7
Groningen 1 Heerenveen 1
Utrecht 2 Heracles Almelo 4
PEC Zwolle 3 ADO Den Haag 1
Vitesse Arnhem 2 Twente Enschede 2
Saturday, December 6
Ajax Amsterdam 5 Willem II Tilburg 0
AZ Alkmaar 2 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 0
Excelsior 2 Feyenoord 5
FC Dordrecht 1 PSV Eindhoven 3
SC Cambuur 0 NAC Breda 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PSV Eindhoven 14 11 1 2 37 11 34
-------------------------
2 Ajax Amsterdam 15 10 3 2 38 16 33
-------------------------
3 Feyenoord 14 8 3 3 24 9 27
-------------------------
4 AZ Alkmaar 15 8 3 4 24 20 27
5 PEC Zwolle 15 8 2 5 29 19 26
6 Twente Enschede 15 6 7 2 28 17 25
7 Groningen 15 6 4 5 17 22 22
-------------------------
8 SC Cambuur 15 5 5 5 23 23 20
9 Willem II Tilburg 15 6 2 7 23 25 20
10 Utrecht 15 6 2 7 26 30 20
11 Vitesse Arnhem 15 4 6 5 31 26 18
12 Heerenveen 15 4 6 5 19 21 18
13 Go Ahead Eagles Deventer 15 4 4 7 21 29 16
14 Excelsior 15 3 7 5 21 32 16
15 Heracles Almelo 15 5 0 10 26 32 15
-------------------------
16 ADO Den Haag 15 3 5 7 20 27 14
17 NAC Breda 15 3 4 8 16 34 13
-------------------------
18 FC Dordrecht 15 1 2 12 10 40 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-7: Europa League play-off
16-17: Relegation play-off
18: Relegation